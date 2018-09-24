Elijah Wood on his move into VR with psychological thriller Transference

While most people know Elijah Wood as the Hobbit hero Frodo from the Lord of the Rings saga, you might be surprised to learn that he's also the creative director of a video game production company called SpectreVision, which collaborates with Ubisoft here in Canada. Last week they launched a brand new virtual realty game called Transference, a single-player psychological thriller that plunges you into the experiment of a troubled scientist. Wood joined Tom Power to talk about the game, the future of VR and the challenge of telling stories in this new medium.

Transference is available now to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One​ and PC.

Listen to the full conversation with Elijah Wood near the top of this page.

— Produced by ​Mitch Pollock

