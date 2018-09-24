Elijah Wood on his move into VR with psychological thriller Transference
Beyond his role in Lord of the Rings, Elijah Wood is also the creative director of a video game production company called SpectreVision. He joins Tom Power to talk about a new virtual reality game called Transference and the future of VR.
Listen16:42
While most people know Elijah Wood as the Hobbit hero Frodo from the Lord of the Rings saga, you might be surprised to learn that he's also the creative director of a video game production company called SpectreVision, which collaborates with Ubisoft here in Canada. Last week they launched a brand new virtual realty game called Transference, a single-player psychological thriller that plunges you into the experiment of a troubled scientist. Wood joined Tom Power to talk about the game, the future of VR and the challenge of telling stories in this new medium.
Transference is available now to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
Listen to the full conversation with Elijah Wood near the top of this page.
— Produced by Mitch Pollock
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.