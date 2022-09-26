Monday, Sept. 26, 2022: Shania Twain, Ola Dada and more
Today on Q with Tom Power: singer-songwriter Shania Twain, comedian Ola Dada, playwright Olivier Choinière.
Shania Twain discusses her new documentary, Not Just a Girl, her climb to fame and her battle with Lyme disease.
Comedian Ola Dada tells us how mining his immigrant experience gave him the confidence to reach the semifinals of Canada's Got Talent and record his first comedy album.
Playwright Olivier Choinière talks about updating his play Public Enemy — which was first performed in French in 2015 — and how it offers an eerie glimpse into the future we're now living.
