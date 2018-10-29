Jay Baruchel on his love for the Habs and how fandom helped him through hard times

Actor Jay Baruchel returns to q to talk about something very close to his heart, the Montreal Canadiens. Baruchel inherited a love for hockey from his parents, who made it clear that the Habs were the only team for him. Now, a couple decades later, he's still reckoning with that inheritance.

Baruchel wrote a new book called Born Into It: A Fan's Life, which goes deep into the highs and lows of being a diehard hockey fan, how your upbringing shapes you and what your obsessions say about you. The book comes out Tuesday, October 30 and Baruchel will be speaking at events across Canada throughout November.

Want to hear more from Baruchel​? He joined Tom Power as a special guest on this week's edition of the q screen panel.

Jay Baruchel and host Tom Power in the q studio in Toronto, Ont. (Vivian Rashotte/CBC)

