How Netflix's Rhythm + Flow is shaking up reality music competition shows

Every Monday the q screen panel convenes to look at the big stories happening in the film and television worlds. This week, entertainment reporter and film critic for CBC Eli Glasner and senior writer for Refinery 29 Kathleen Newman-Bremang join guest host Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe to dig into the finale of the Netflix reality music competition show Rhythm + Flow.

The show features up and coming MCs as they battle for the best bars and a chance to win $250 thousand. The judges include Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and TI along with guest hosts like Snoop Dogg and Big Boi.

With the season one winner crowned, the screen panel talks about how Netflix's Rhythm + Flow is shaking up the traditional format of reality music competition shows and why fans are looking out for a second season.

— Produced by ​Beza Seife

