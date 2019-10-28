'Empathy for each other is what holds things together': Edward Norton on why the underdog is important to film

When Edward Norton set out to make his new movie Motherless Brooklyn, he was acutely aware of how divided, fractured and tense the world can feel these days. Which is partly why he gravitated to the story about a detective with Tourette Syndrome. Norton's been completely immersed in this new film, adapting it from a novel. He produced, directed and stars in the film.

The film's main character, Lionel, is the underdog — a person the audience wants to see lifted up and rewarded. Norton felt strongly that these kinds of characters help to remind us of our empathy and especially at a moment in history when we need that reminder the most.

The actor joined q's Tom Power at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival to talk about the touching personal connection he has tied to the film and how you can see today's reality in Motherless Brooklyn.

"I think we're having one of those eye opening moments of realisation that you have to stay vigilant and you need to get tough," Edward Norton said.

Motherless Brooklyn is out in theatres everywhere next month.

— Produced by Ben Jamieson and Vanessa Nigro

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.