Byron Bowers on why honesty makes for the best comedy

At first glance, Byron Bowers seems like he's taking a pretty tried-and-true path to becoming a stand-up comedian. He started out doing small clubs in Georgia, dealt with hecklers, built a following and started touring.

But what makes Bowers different is what he's talking about onstage. He spoke to q's Tom Power about why he's using comedy stages to call for openness and honesty around hard to talk about topics and how he came to his different approach to comedy.

The comedian is taking part in Shia LaBeouf's new film Honey Boy. He's also getting a lot of attention for his show at the Just For Laughs festival. You can catch him on the show The Chi and the new movie Honey Boy.

— Produced by Chris Trowbridge

