Monday, November 19, 2018: John C. Reilly, Karina Longworth and more

Today on q: actor John C. Reilly, q screen panel with John Semley and Tina Hassannia, Cary Elwes presents an oral history of The Princess Bride, film critic and podcast host Karina Longworth.
Actor John C. Reilly, Cary Elwes' oral history of The Princess Bride, film critic and podcast host Karina Longworth. (Getty Images, Act III Communications, Emily Berl)

Today on q, with guest host Saroja Coelho: (1) actor John C. Reilly; (2) q screen panel with John Semley and Tina Hassannia; (3) Cary Elwes presents an oral history of The Princess Bride; (4) film critic and host of the podcast You Must Remember This Karina Longworth.

