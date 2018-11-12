After ABC's Nashville, Lennon Stella is ready for a music career of her own

Lennon Stella might be best-recognized for playing the daughter of a country music star on Nashville for six seasons, but she's been immersed in music all throughout her life. She was raised in a musical household just outside of Oshawa Ont., and rose to fame making viral YouTube videos of herself and her sister Maisy singing together.

Stella sat down with Tom Power to talk about kicking off her career on a fan-favourite drama series and transitioning into the pop world with a huge new single called Bad. She also gives a special acoustic performance from her debut EP, Love, me, which comes out Friday, November 16.

Watch Stella perform her debut single Bad below and the full interview above.

Lennon Stella gives a special acoustic performance of her debut single Bad LIVE in the q studio. 3:05

— Produced by ​Emma Godmere and Vanessa Nigro

