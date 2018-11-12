After ABC's Nashville, Lennon Stella is ready for a music career of her own
Lennon Stella might be best-recognized for playing the daughter of a country music star on Nashville for six seasons, but she's been immersed in music all throughout her life. She was raised in a musical household just outside of Oshawa Ont., and rose to fame making viral YouTube videos of herself and her sister Maisy singing together.
Stella sat down with Tom Power to talk about kicking off her career on a fan-favourite drama series and transitioning into the pop world with a huge new single called Bad. She also gives a special acoustic performance from her debut EP, Love, me, which comes out Friday, November 16.
Watch Stella perform her debut single Bad below and the full interview above.
— Produced by Emma Godmere and Vanessa Nigro
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.