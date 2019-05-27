Skip to Main Content
Monday, May 27, 2019: Chelsea Handler, Snotty Nose Rez Kids and more
Q

Monday, May 27, 2019: Chelsea Handler, Snotty Nose Rez Kids and more

Today on q: comedian and television personality Chelsea Handler, q screen panel with John Semley and Tina Hassannia, q visual arts columnist Sean O’Neill, hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids.
CBC Radio ·
Today on q: comedian and television personality Chelsea Handler, q screen panel with John Semley and Tina Hassannia, q visual arts columnist Sean O’Neill, hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids. (Emily Shur, Disney, Snotty Nose Rez Kids/Facebook)

Today on q, with host Tom Power:

  • Comedian and television personality Chelsea Handler
  • q screen panel with John Semley and Tina Hassannia
  • q visual arts columnist Sean O'Neill
  • Hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids

*The full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.

 

More from this episode