How Disney's new Aladdin stacks up against the original

Every week, the q screen panel convenes to look at the biggest stories happening in the worlds of film, television and streaming entertainment. This week, arts and culture journalists John Semley and Tina Hassannia join host Tom Power to share their review of Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin, which just hit theatres this past weekend.

They also share a run-down of some of the best shows on television right now in the wake of Game of Thrones, as viewers look to fill the TV void left in their lives.

— Produced by Frank Lockyer Palmer

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.