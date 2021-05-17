Monday, May 17, 2021: Jon Bon Jovi, Greta Van Fleet and more

Today on Q with guest host Ali Hassan:

Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi talks about Bon Jovi's new album 2020, finding hope in challenging times, and why he regrets the key change in Livin' on a Prayer.

On this week's screen panel, Kathleen Newman Bremang and John Semley talk about the collapse of the Golden Globes and why Tig Notaro is replacing comedian Chris D'Elia in reshoots for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead.

Grammy-winning musician St. Vincent reveals how she conceived the song Pay Your Way In Pain off her new album, Daddy's Home. Find our full interview with St. Vincent on Friday, May 14's episode.

Brothers and bandmates Sam and Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet talk about their second studio album, The Battle at Garden's Gate, Josh's high register vocals and what the record is really about.

*Full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

WATCH | Official trailer for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead:

WATCH | Official video for Pay Your Way In Pain by St. Vincent:

WATCH | Official video for Heat Above by Greta Van Fleet: