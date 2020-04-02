Monday, May 11, 2020: John Waters, Chromeo and more
Today on q: director John Waters, electro-funk duo Chromeo, The Ringer's Alyssa Bereznak, actor George Takei.
Today on q, with host Tom Power:
Director John Waters pays tribute to the late, great rock 'n' roll legend Little Richard, who passed away at the age of 87 this past weekend.
The Ringer writer and q's online columnist Alyssa Bereznak discusses how teenagers are moving cancelled events like prom and graduation online.
Electro-funk duo Chromeo talk about funnelling their creative energy into coronavirus-related tracks like Clorox Wipe, 6 Feet Away and Stay In Bed (And Do Nothing).
- Actor George Takei opens up about his experience living through the Japanese-American internment and why he's using art to shed light on this dark chapter of history.
