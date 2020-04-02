Skip to Main Content
Monday, May 11, 2020: John Waters, Chromeo and more
Monday, May 11, 2020: John Waters, Chromeo and more

Today on q: director John Waters, electro-funk duo Chromeo, The Ringer's Alyssa Bereznak, actor George Takei.
Tom Power is the host of CBC Radio’s q. (Dustin Rabin)
Today on q, with host Tom Power:

  • Director John Waters pays tribute to the late, great rock 'n' roll legend Little Richard, who passed away at the age of 87 this past weekend.

  • The Ringer writer and q's online columnist Alyssa Bereznak discusses how teenagers are moving cancelled events like prom and graduation online.

  • Electro-funk duo Chromeo talk about funnelling their creative energy into coronavirus-related tracks like Clorox Wipe, 6 Feet Away and Stay In Bed (And Do Nothing).

  • Actor George Takei opens up about his experience living through the Japanese-American internment and why he's using art to shed light on this dark chapter of history.

