Monday, March 18, 2019: Johnny Marr, Jeff Thomas and more
Today on q: Juno Awards panel with q This' Tabassum Siddiqui and A. Harmony, guitar legend Johnny Marr, and award-winning photographer Jeff Thomas.
Today on q, with guest host Ali Hassan:
- Tom Power recaps the Junos
- Juno Awards panel with q This' Tabassum Siddiqui and A. Harmony
- Guitar legend Johnny Marr of The Smiths
- Award-winning photographer Jeff Thomas
*The full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
