Monday, March 18, 2019: Johnny Marr, Jeff Thomas and more

Today on q: Juno Awards panel with q This' Tabassum Siddiqui and A. Harmony, guitar legend Johnny Marr, and award-winning photographer Jeff Thomas.
CBC Radio ·
Junos host Sarah McLachlan, guitar legend Johnny Marr with guest host Ali Hassan, award-winning photographer Jeff Thomas. (CARAS/iPhoto, Vivian Rashotte/CBC, Andrew Hunter)

Today on q, with guest host Ali Hassan:

  • Tom Power recaps the Junos
  • Juno Awards panel with q This' Tabassum Siddiqui and A. Harmony
  • Guitar legend Johnny Marr of The Smiths
  • Award-winning photographer Jeff Thomas 

*The full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

