Snow on his 1993 hit Informer and how it made a surprise comeback thanks to Daddy Yankee

In March of 1993, Informer by Canadian singer and dancehall artist Snow was the number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks in a row.

Now, 26 years later, Snow is back on the Billboard charts thanks to a new single called Con Calma by Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee. The song features Snow and pays homage to his '90s debut smash hit.

Snow dropped by the q studio to talk to host Tom Power about what it's like having Informer resurrected on the charts. He looks back on the song that sparked his career, his journey as an artist and how reggae and dancehall music became his first love.

Click 'listen' near the top of this page to hear the full conversation with Snow.

— Produced by Tyrone Callender