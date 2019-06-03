'What does your love with this person offer?': Why Mariko Tamaki wanted to write about unhealthy relationships

Mariko Tamaki has spent her adult life thinking about adolescence. The Canadian artist and writer is known for graphic novels like Skim and This One Summer, which explore the messiness of being a young adult.

She joined q's Tom Power from a studio in Oakland, Calif., to talk about her latest YA graphic novel with illustrator Rosemary Valero-O'Connell, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me. It's about a girl named Freddy whose girlfriend, Laura Dean, keeps stringing her along.

Tamaki tells us more about her new book and why its message about unhealthy relationships is relatable at any age. Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me is out now.

An excerpt from Mariko Tamaki's new book Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me. (House of Anansi Press)

Produced by Vanessa Greco

