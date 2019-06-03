Griffin Poetry Prize spotlight: Sarah Tolmie reads from The Art of Dying

Every year, the Griffin Poetry Prize awards $65,000 to two poets, one from a Canadian shortlist and another from an international shortlist. This week on q, leading up to the 2019 ceremony on June 6, we're featuring readings from the Canadian nominees. First up is Sarah Tolmie, who's nominated for her latest poetry collection The Art of Dying.

— Produced by Vanessa Greco

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.