Monday, June 17, 2019: Jamie Kastner and Greg Hill, Maggie Rogers and more
Today on q, with host Tom Power:
- There Are No Fakes director Jamie Kastner and National Gallery of Canada curator Greg Hill
- q screen panel with Tina Hassannia and Kiva Reardon
- Nancy Drew historian Jennifer Fisher helps us crack the mystery of the famous sleuth's author.
- Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers discusses the challenges of making her first full-length album, Heard It In a Past Life, and performs live in the q studio.
