Monday, June 17, 2019: Jamie Kastner and Greg Hill, Maggie Rogers and more

There Are No Fakes director Jamie Kastner and National Gallery of Canada curator Greg Hill

q screen panel with Tina Hassannia and Kiva Reardon

Nancy Drew historian Jennifer Fisher helps us crack the mystery of the famous sleuth's author.

Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers discusses the challenges of making her first full-length album, Heard It In a Past Life, and performs live in the q studio.

