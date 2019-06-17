Keanu Reeves is having a moment right now

Every week, the q screen panel convenes to look at the biggest stories happening in the worlds of film, television and streaming entertainment. This week, arts journalist Tina Hassannia and TIFF's Kiva Reardon join host Tom Power to talk about all things Keanu Reeves.

For many, Reeves is best known for Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, The Matrix franchise and Speed, but a whole new generation of fans now know him from the John Wick action movies. He's also recently voiced characters in Toy Story 4 and the video game Cyberpunk 2077, and if that weren't enough, Scotland just had the first ever KeanuCon film festival.

So why is Reeves having such a moment in the pop zeitgeist right now? Why are memes of him conquering the internet? Our screen panel dives into this phenomenon to explore Reeve's cultural legacy and carefully broach the question: is Keanu Reeves overrated?

— Produced by Tyrone Callender

