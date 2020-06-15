Skip to Main Content
Monday, June 15, 2020: Little Brother, Brad Montague and more
Q

Monday, June 15, 2020: Little Brother, Brad Montague and more

Today on q: hip-hop duo Little Brother, q screen panel with Kathleen Newman-Bremang and Teri Hart, author Brad Montague, filmmaker and playwright Marie Clements, poet Evelyn Lau.
CBC Radio ·
Hip-hop duo Little Brother, author Brad Montague, filmmaker and playwright Marie Clements. (Imagine Nation/For Members/Only Empire, montagueworkshop.com, Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Today on q, with guest host Talia Schlanger:

  • Hip-hop duo Little Brother

  • q screen panel with Kathleen Newman-Bremang and Teri Hart

  • Author Brad Montague

  • Filmmaker and playwright Marie Clements

  • Poet Evelyn Lau

Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.

 