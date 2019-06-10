Skip to Main Content
Monday, June 10, 2019: Elizabeth Gilbert, Swamp Dogg and more
Today on q: author Elizabeth Gilbert, q screen panel with John Semley and Tina Hassannia, q theatre columnist Carly Maga on the Tonys, soul singer, songwriter and producer Swamp Dogg.
CBC Radio ·
Author Elizabeth Gilbert, q screen panel with John Semley and Tina Hassannia, q theatre columnist Carly Maga on the Tonys, soul singer, songwriter and producer Swamp Dogg. (Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, Netflix, Getty Images, David McMurry)

Today on q, with host Tom Power:

  • Author Elizabeth Gilbert
  • q screen panel with John Semley and Tina Hassannia
  • q theatre columnist Carly Maga on the Tonys
  • Soul singer, songwriter and producer Swamp Dogg

