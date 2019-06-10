Rock documentaries and concert films: The good, the bad and the ugly

Every week, the q screen panel convenes to look at the biggest stories happening in the worlds of film, television and streaming entertainment. This week, arts and culture journalists John Semley and Tina Hassannia join host Tom Power to talk about music documentaries and concert films. They take a close look at Martin Scorsese's latest documentary Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, which hits Netflix this week.

— Produced by Ben Jamieson

