Director Spike Lee becomes first black Cannes jury head
Every Monday the q screen panel convenes to look at the big stories happening in the film and television worlds.
This week, arts and entertainment writers John Semley and Tina Hassannia join host Tom Power to talk about Spike Lee being named the president of the Cannes Film Festival jury. The filmmaker behind Do the Right Thing, Jungle Fever and BlacKkKlansman is the first black person to ever lead the Cannes jury in its 73-year history.
Our panellists also give us their takes on the season 10 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm, starring Larry David, and share their picks for what to watch if you're stuck inside on a snow day.
Produced by Jennifer Warren
