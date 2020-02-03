Skip to Main Content
Time to Act report could change the way Canadians watch TV
Time to Act report could change the way Canadians watch TV

On this week's screen panel, Kathleen Newman-Bremang and Teri Hart discuss the 'Time to Act' report and its implications for Canada's broadcasting and telecommunications industry.
Janet Yale, chair of the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review panel, holds up a copy of the report during a news conference in Ottawa on Jan. 29, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Every Monday the q screen panel convenes to look at the big stories happening in the film and television worlds. This week, arts and entertainment writers Kathleen Newman-Bremang and Teri Hart join host Tom Power to talk about a newly released report that was commissioned by the Canadian government to overhaul Canada's broadcasting and telecommunications industry. It's called "Time to Act" and it offers 97 recommendations, including mandating Canadian content on streaming services and getting rid of the ads on CBC. Our panellists share their thoughts on the report and unpack how it could change the way Canadians watch TV.

Produced by Jennifer Warren

