Time to Act report could change the way Canadians watch TV

Every Monday the q screen panel convenes to look at the big stories happening in the film and television worlds. This week, arts and entertainment writers Kathleen Newman-Bremang and Teri Hart join host Tom Power to talk about a newly released report that was commissioned by the Canadian government to overhaul Canada's broadcasting and telecommunications industry. It's called "Time to Act" and it offers 97 recommendations, including mandating Canadian content on streaming services and getting rid of the ads on CBC. Our panellists share their thoughts on the report and unpack how it could change the way Canadians watch TV.

— Produced by Jennifer Warren

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.