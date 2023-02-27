How writing about ghosts helped Lindsay Wong examine her family's history of mental illness

Lindsay Wong's bestselling memoir The Woo-Woo became a huge hit in 2018.

It was shortlisted for the Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize, awarded the Hubert Evans Non-Fiction Prize and longlisted for the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour. In 2019, The Woo-Woo was chosen as a finalist for Canada Reads , CBC's annual battle of the books.

The memoir takes a jaw-droppingly honest and darkly funny look at inherited trauma through generations of a Chinese-Canadian family. The titular "woo-woo" is a name for the ghosts that Wong's family blamed for their woes, when in reality, they were suffering from mental illness.

"My family — they're a traditional Chinese family — they don't believe in mental illness at all," Wong said in an interview on Q with Tom Power . "They think ghosts cause everything from demonic possession, to cancer, to illness. And so growing up, it was very much, you know, ghosts do this, ghosts do that. Be afraid of the woo-woo."

Now, in a new collection of short stories, Wong is creating some fictional ghosts of her own. The book is called Tell Me Pleasant Things about Immortality and it's full of tales of Chinese immigrant women who, once they die, can finally behave outrageously and let it all hang out.

For Wong, ghosts have always been a part of her life, so it makes sense why she keeps revisiting them in her work. She said writing about ghosts is a way for her to examine her upbringing.

"I guess some people would say, you know, it's borderline abusive, it's borderline insane. But it was really just what I knew growing up," she said. "In 2018, my aunt took the city of Vancouver hostage by trying to jump off a bridge. And that was sort of, like, the first time I had really thought, 'OK, this is mental illness — this is what happens when we have inherited trauma and it manifests itself.'"

As for her dark sense of humour, Wong said her ability to laugh at the tragedy or absurdity of her circumstances has always helped her survive.

"Joan Didion, she said we need stories to help us live. So for me, laughing at something has always been a way to get through something horrible," Wong told Power. "If I can't make my audience laugh at the darkest parts then I've lost them."

The full interview with Lindsay Wong is available on our podcast, Q with Tom Power . Listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Interview produced by Jennifer Warren.