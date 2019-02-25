Oscars 2019: Surprises and snubs from the ceremony
Our screen panel unpacks the most talked-about night in entertainment, the Academy Awards.
Every Monday, the q screen panel convenes to look at the biggest stories happening in the worlds of film, television and streaming entertainment. Today, entertainment writer John Semley, CBC Arts host Amanda Parris and filmmaker Charles Officer join Tom Power to discuss the most talked-about night in entertainment, the Academy Awards.
— Produced by Frank Palmer
*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.