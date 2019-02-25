Skip to Main Content
Oscars 2019: Surprises and snubs from the ceremony

Oscars 2019: Surprises and snubs from the ceremony

Our screen panel unpacks the most talked-about night in entertainment, the Academy Awards.
CBC Radio ·
Rami Malek, winner of Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody; Olivia Colman, winner of Best Actress for The Favourite; Regina King, winner of Best Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk; and Mahershala Ali, winner of Best Supporting Actor for Green Book pose in the press room during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. (AFP/Getty Images)

Every Monday, the screen panel convenes to look at the biggest stories happening in the worlds of film, television and streaming entertainment. Today, entertainment writer John Semley, CBC Arts host Amanda Parris and filmmaker Charles Officer join Tom Power to discuss the most talked-about night in entertainment, the Academy Awards. 

Produced by Frank Palmer

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.

More from this episode

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us