Murray Lightburn shares new music live in the q studio

You might know Murray Lightburn as the frontman of the Montreal indie rock band The Dears, but his solo career is turning heads too. Lightburn's solo record, Hear Me Out, just dropped last week. Today, he joins Tom Power live in the q studio for a performance and chat about making music he can call his own.

— Produced by ​Diane Eros

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.