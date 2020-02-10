Oscars 2020: The behind-the-scenes business of red carpet fashion

It's easy to think of the Academy Awards as just a film ceremony. After all, rewarding great feats in filmmaking is what the show is all about.

But along with being the hub for big screen success, the Oscars are also the best place for film personnel to show off their fashionista sides. On the red carpet, all that matters is the glitz of their jewellery, the glamour of their dresses and the sharpness of their suits.

Our fashion columnist Mosha Lundström Halbert joined q host Tom Power to talk about the changing face of red carpet fashion and her picks for the best fashion moments at last night's Oscars.

— Produced by ​Cora Nijhawan

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.