Oscars 2020 recap: all the major moments from this year's Academy Awards
Every Monday the q screen panel convenes to look at the big stories happening in the film and television worlds. This week, CBC Arts host Amanda Parris, entertainment reporter Teri Hart and CBC film critic Eli Glasner, recap the 92nd Academy Awards. Bong Joon-ho's Parasite took home the Oscar for best picture, which made it the first non-English movie ever to win the night's highest honour. The thriller also took best international feature film, best adapted screenplay and best director. Our screen panel unpacks the historic win as well as the surprising — and at times head-scratching — moments from the night, including musical numbers, political speeches and epic memes in the making.
