Jennifer Castle performs live in the q studio

Jennifer Castle joins Tom Power in the q studio to sing about a subject most people want to avoid: death. On her new record, Angels of Death, Castle stares directly into the void — and the results are beautiful.

Castle is currently wrapping up a North American tour in support of the album, which is out now.

— Produced by Vanessa Greco

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

