Jennifer Castle performs live in the q studio
Jennifer Castle joins Tom Power in the q studio to sing about a subject most people want to avoid: death. On her new record, Angels of Death, Castle stares directly into the void — and the results are beautiful.
Jennifer Castle joins Tom Power in the q studio to sing about a subject most people want to avoid: death. On her new record, Angels of Death, Castle stares directly into the void — and the results are beautiful.
Castle is currently wrapping up a North American tour in support of the album, which is out now.
— Produced by Vanessa Greco
*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.