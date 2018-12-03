'I try not to get too bogged down': Emma Stone on the day after winning an Oscar

Emma Stone joins Tom Power to talk about her latest role in The Favourite, a historical drama set in the 18th century courts of Queen Anne. It's the first film Stone shot after winning Best Actress for La La Land at the 2017 Academy Awards.

After earning this high honour, Stone has solidified her career and found more freedom to take on roles that stretch her as an actor. With these accolades comes expectation and pressure, but Stone tries "not to get too bogged down" by the fear of making mistakes — she's learned to see it as an opportunity to grow and learn.

The Favourite opens in Toronto on Friday, December 7 and hits more theatres across Canada later this month.

— Produced by ​Chris Trowbridge

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

