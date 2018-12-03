Can Netflix's rivals compete as the streaming wars heat up?

Every Monday, the q screen panel convenes to look at big stories happening in the film and television worlds. This week, arts and entertainment writers Tina Hassannia and Willow Catelyn Maclay join Tom Power to discuss what's next for streaming services in light of Netflix's recent price hike. For Netflix's Canadian subscribers, premium plans will cost $3 more — or $16.99 a month — for up to four simultaneous streams and ultra high definition 4K video.

This move comes right in the middle of what some people are calling "the streaming wars," referring to the battle for your screen time. Netflix may have a head start, but some hugely powerful competitors are now stepping into the game. The q screen panel tells us more.

— Produced by Chris Trowbridge

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast here.