How HBO's Watchmen turns the black experience into a superhero origin story
On this week's screen panel, culture critic David Dennis Jr. and Refinery29's Kathleen Newman-Bremang unpack what HBO's Watchmen is doing differently in how it deals with race.
Every Monday the q screen panel convenes to look at the big stories happening in the film and television worlds. This week, host Tom Power is joined by culture critic David Dennis Jr. and Refinery29's Kathleen Newman-Bremang to talk about HBO's Watchmen. The critically-acclaimed series is based on Alan Moore's series of comics of the same name, but it isn't entirely true to the original text. Our panellists unpack what this new series is doing differently in how it deals with race.
— Produced by Matt Amha
