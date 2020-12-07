Monday, Dec. 7, 2020: Nick Nurse, Giggs and more
Today on q, with Tom Power:
- Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse reveals how Thelonious Monk and music have influenced his basketball coaching, and picks out some favourite tunes for us.
- Singer-songwriter Rose Cousins chats about her latest album, Bravado, and performs in the q studio.
- Dan Richter lived and worked with John Lennon before his death. In this Gateway to John's music, Dan shares his memories of John and picks some of his favourite songs from their time together.
- Rapper and musician Giggs talks to Tom Power about his rise from the streets of Peckham to becoming a pioneer of England's road rap.