Monday, April 6, 2020: Martha Wainwright, John Allen and more
Today on q: singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright, Canadian comedy couple Matt O’Brien and Julia Hladkowicz, industrial designer John Allen, Emmy-winning writer and producer Lena Waithe.
Today on q, with host Tom Power:
Canadian musician Martha Wainwright talks about her collaboration with the festival POP Montreal to launch a series of balcony singalongs.
Canadian comedy couple Matt O'Brien and Julia Hladkowicz fill us in on their wild journey, road tripping from Los Angeles to their home in rural Quebec where they're currently in self-quarantine.
Industrial designer John Allen talks about his initiative to create 3D-printed face shields for Canadians during the coronavirus pandemic.
Emmy-winning writer and producer Lena Waithe explains how her latest film Queen & Slim is both a meditation on blackness and a universal love story.