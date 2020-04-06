Monday, April 6, 2020: Martha Wainwright, John Allen and more

Today on q , with host Tom Power:

Canadian musician Martha Wainwright talks about her collaboration with the festival POP Montreal to launch a series of balcony singalongs.

Canadian comedy couple Matt O'Brien and Julia Hladkowicz fill us in on their wild journey, road tripping from Los Angeles to their home in rural Quebec where they're currently in self-quarantine.

Industrial designer John Allen talks about his initiative to create 3D-printed face shields for Canadians during the coronavirus pandemic.