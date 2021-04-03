Monday, April 5, 2021: Vivek Shraya, Mandy Patinkin and more

Today on Q , with host Tom Power:

Multidisciplinary artist Vivek Shraya discusses her new solo stage show, How To Fail As A Pop Star, about the true story of her life in music.

R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe and Mike Mills look back on their landmark album, Out of Time, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Pokémon theme song singer Jason Paige talks about the unexpected success of the show and its resurgence thanks to the Pokémon Go app.