Monday, April 13, 2020: Margaret Atwood, Douglas Coupland and more
Today on q: author Margaret Atwood, filmmaker Ingrid Veninger, artist and author Douglas Coupland, hip hop veteran Sophia Chang.
Listen to the full episode53:59
Today on q, with host Tom Power:
-
Author Margaret Atwood shares her thoughts on the current world crisis, how she's occupying her time, and the importance of the arts right now.
-
Filmmaker Ingrid Veninger discusses Exquisite Cadaver Project: An International Collaboration, for which she teamed up with female filmmakers from around the world to each create a 10-minute short film.
-
Artist and author Douglas Coupland talks about revisiting his series Slogans for the 21st Century, and retooling old favourites to suit the current world crisis.
-
Hip hop veteran Sophia Chang tells us how she came to be embraced by the Wu-Tang Clan.
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.