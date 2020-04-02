Monday, April 13, 2020: Margaret Atwood, Douglas Coupland and more

Today on q , with host Tom Power:

Author Margaret Atwood shares her thoughts on the current world crisis, how she's occupying her time, and the importance of the arts right now.

Filmmaker Ingrid Veninger discusses Exquisite Cadaver Project: An International Collaboration, for which she teamed up with female filmmakers from around the world to each create a 10-minute short film.

Artist and author Douglas Coupland talks about revisiting his series Slogans for the 21st Century, and retooling old favourites to suit the current world crisis.