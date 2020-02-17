Q · Audio

Mandy Patinkin, Loreena McKennitt and more 17/02/2020 [Full episode]

Actor and singer Mandy Patinkin discusses his deep love of music, his acting career and his latest album, Children and Art. Musician Loreena McKennitt performs and talks about her first collection of new music since 2006, Lost Souls. Songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul talk about bringing their hit musical Dear Evan Hansen to Toronto. Composer Ian Cusson tells us why rewriting part of the famous Louis Riel opera is being seen as an act of reparation.

