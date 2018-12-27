Audio

Isabella Rossellini, Nile Rodgers and more [Full episode] 31/12/2018

Best of q: Isabella Rossellini talks about her love of farming and why she's gone back to school to learn about animal behaviour. Pop star Billie Eilish performs live in the q studio. Nile Rodgers talks about David Bowie, Madonna and Chic's first new album in more than 25 years. Steven Page performs Brian Wilson live in the q studio and opens up about what the last year has been like for him. We pay tribute to Aretha Franklin and Anthony Bourdain by returning to the conversations we had with the people who knew them and loved them.

Best of q: Isabella Rossellini talks about her love of farming and why she's gone back to school to learn about animal behaviour. Pop star Billie Eilish performs live in the q studio. Nile Rodgers talks about David Bowie, Madonna and Chic's first new album in more than 25 years. Steven Page performs Brian Wilson live in the q studio and opens up about what the last year has been like for him. We pay tribute to Aretha Franklin and Anthony Bourdain by returning to the conversations we had with the people who knew them and loved them. 1:18:02

Popular Now Find more popular stories