Skip to Main Content
'I have two time-travel shows': Eric McCormack on juggling Travelers and the Will and Grace reboot
Video

'I have two time-travel shows': Eric McCormack on juggling Travelers and the Will and Grace reboot

Eric McCormack sits down with Tom Power to talk about what it takes to switch between two different TV series.
Eric McCormack sits down with Tom Power to talk about what it takes to switch between two different TV series. 23:23

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us