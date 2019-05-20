Q · Audio

Geddy Lee, Yeardley Smith and Kinan Azmeh 20/05/2019 [Full episode]

Best of q: Geddy Lee of Rush talks about his new obsession with the history of the bass guitar. Yeardley Smith, best known as the voice of Lisa Simpson, talks about the evolution of The Simpsons and what keeps her busy outside of Springfield. Syrian clarinetist Kinan Azmeh discusses the unexpected way that President Trump's travel ban made him feel more at home in America.

