Friday, September 21, 2018: Mumford and Sons, Khaled Hosseini and more

Today on q, with Tom Power: (1) Marcus Mumford and Winston Marshall of Mumford and Sons; (2) q This music panel with Lisa Christiansen and Jarrett Martineau; (3) MOCA Toronto preview with executive director and CEO Heidi Reitmaier; (4) author Khaled Hosseini.

