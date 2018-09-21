Tom Power previews MOCA Toronto ahead of its opening day
Ahead of its public opening, Tom Power gets an early sneak preview of one of the most anticipated museums in Canada, the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in downtown Toronto.
Tomorrow, one of the most anticipated museums in Canada opens: the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). The new art space takes up five floors in a 10-storey former industrial building in downtown Toronto.
Earlier this week, Tom Power got a sneak preview of MOCA with the museum's executive director and CEO, Heidi Reitmaier. Listen to the tour as Reitmaier explains what this new gallery will mean for Canada's arts and culture landscape.
— Produced by Ben Edwards
*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
