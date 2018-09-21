Tom Power previews MOCA Toronto ahead of its opening day

Tomorrow, one of the most anticipated museums in Canada opens: the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). The new art space takes up five floors in a 10-storey former industrial building in downtown Toronto.

Earlier this week, Tom Power got a sneak preview of MOCA with the museum's executive director and CEO, Heidi Reitmaier. Listen to the tour as Reitmaier explains what this new gallery will mean for Canada's arts and culture landscape.

Tom Power with executive director and CEO of MOCA, Heidi Reitmaier. (Vivian Rashotte/CBC)

MOCA's executive director and CEO Heidi Reitmaier with host Tom Power. (Vivian Rashotte/CBC)

