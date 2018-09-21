Polaris Music Prize recap: Why Jeremy Dutcher's big win is significant
Our music panel reconvenes to discuss the highlights from this year's Polaris Music Prize gala.
Every Friday, the q This music panel looks at the biggest stories in music news. Today, CBC arts reporter Lisa Christiansen and CBC Music host Jarrett Martineau join Tom Power to discuss the highlights from this year's Polaris Music Prize gala, including Jeremy Dutcher's big win for his debut album Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa. They also talk about some highly-anticipated new music releases and news that Maroon 5 will be performing at next year's Super Bowl halftime show.
— Produced by Saroja Coelho
