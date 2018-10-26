Do album reviews still matter? A look at Pitchfork's teardown of Greta Van Fleet
A new, young band from Michigan called Greta Van Fleet has earned one of the worst reviews in years — and the internet is reeling. The q This music panel tells you why.
Every Friday, the q This music panel looks at the biggest stories in music news. Today, CBC arts reporter Lisa Christiansen and freelance music critic Tabassum Siddiqui join Tom Power to discuss a new, young band from Michigan called Greta Van Fleet.
The band released their debut album only a week ago, and in that short time, the reaction to their sound has been intense. They earned one of the worst reviews in years, which has upset both fans and music critics alike. The q This music panel is here to tell you why.
— Produced by Emma Godmere
