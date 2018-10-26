The Beastie Boys on the band's legacy and missing Adam Yauch

The story of the Beastie Boys is almost a modern legend. They were a New York punk band who changed lanes and became the first hip-hop group to go to number one on the charts.

Their bratty, beer-swilling vibe made them MTV and MuchMusic favourites in the '80s, but it also pegged them as a novelty act who would never outgrow that image and the success of (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party!). As it turned out, the Beastie Boys lasted. They matured in the '90s and became more experimental and thoughtful with each album, but they never lost their goofy, joyful energy.

Left to right: Ad-Rock, Mike D, and MCA. (Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

When Adam Yauch, also known as MCA, died in 2012 at the age of 47, the other Beastie Boys, Ad-Rock and Mike D, kept a low profile. They took that time away to write down their story for their new book, called Beastie Boys Book.

Ad-Rock and Mike D joined Tom Power to reflect on their journey from teenage punk rockers to hip-hop pioneers, and open up about life after the passing of their friend.

