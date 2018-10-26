'Sadness is universal': Safia Nolin on how her new album transcends the language divide
Nolin's haunting new ballads tell stories of anxiety, body shaming and unrequited love
In 2012, Safia Nolin released a YouTube video of her singing Igloo, the first song she ever wrote and recorded. Nolin didn't know it at the time, but Igloo would become one of the most popular tracks on her first album, Limoilou three years later.
In many ways, that video was the first step in a journey that would see Nolin win critical acclaim, fans and a number of awards, but also, a lot of attention that she never asked for. In Quebec, Nolin found herself at the centre of a conversation about freedom of expression, body positivity and sexism in music.
While Nolin says that anxiety has been her constant companion, even through the most successful and happiest moments of her career, she insists that music has given her a reason to live.
With her new album, Dans le noir out now, and as she prepares to embark on an international tour, Nolin stops by the q studio for a performance and chat with host Tom Power.
