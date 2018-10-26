3D-printed violins make their Canadian debut with the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra
Next month, the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra (OSO) is putting on its first major performance to feature 3D-printed string instruments. Violinist Mary-Elizabeth Brown talks to Tom Power about how the OSO's move to explore 3D-printed violins is a way to bridge the gap between technology and musicians.
— Produced by Tyrone Callender
