3D-printed violins make their Canadian debut with the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra

Next month, the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra (OSO) is putting on its first major performance to feature 3D-printed string instruments.
A 3D-printed violin belonging to the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra. Published with permission from Ottawa Symphony Orchestra. (Shawn Peters)

Next month, the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra (OSO) is putting on its first major performance to feature 3D-printed string instruments. Violinist Mary-Elizabeth Brown talks to Tom Power about how the OSO's move to explore 3D-printed violins is a way to bridge the gap between technology and musicians.

