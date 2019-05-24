Canada's own Mena Massoud on becoming Aladdin

When Disney announced that they were making a live-action remake of Aladdin, the process of casting the lead role proved to be intense.

Finding a male actor of Middle Eastern or Indian descent in his 20s — who could both act and sing — was a challenge for the studio. According to one report, the search took them as far as London, Abu Dhabi, India and Egypt, where casting directors met with more than 2,000 hopefuls until, at long last, they discovered Mena Massoud.

Massoud hails from Markham, Ont., just north of Toronto. He joined host Tom Power in the q studio to talk about landing the role of a lifetime and what it's like to become one of the biggest new faces in Hollywood when Aladdin opens in theatres today.

— Produced by ​Emma Godmere