'I've always had a comedic edge': Black Thought on taking on stand-up at Just for Laughs

Tariq Trotter, also known as Black Thought, is the frontman and MC of the hip-hop band The Roots. Tonight, Trotter takes the stage in Montreal with a comedy showcase called Delirious for the Just for Laughs festival. He joined q's Tom Power live from Montreal to tell us more.

"You use different muscles," Trotter said about the difference between hip-hop and comedy. "It took some getting used to. The way in which one must be open and vulnerable during stand-up is different than the bravado and confidence with which I've always approached my musical performances, but I think I'm figuring it out."

You can catch Delirious on stage tonight at Club Soda in Montreal.

